TRT World’s Newsmakers Program Hosts Lively Debate on Haiti

With armed neighborhood groups now estimated to control 85% of Haiti’s capital, panic is sweeping Haiti’s bourgeoisie and neocolonial overseers. Violent confrontations between the police (with their paramilitary forces) against the armed neighborhood groups of the Viv Ansanm (Let’s Live Together) alliance has resulted in death, destruction, and displacement. Protests against government negligence are met with force, while a Kenyan-led security mission struggles to make an impact, even becoming targets themselves. As neighbouring Dominican Republic tightens its border and the international community appears hesitant, is there any path left to restore order from anarchy?

Today’s Newsmaker is Haiti. Guests: Kim Ives, English language Editor at Haiti Liberté newspaper, Judes Jonathas, Independent Consultant, and Wolf Pamphile, Executive Director at Haiti Policy House in Washington, DC.