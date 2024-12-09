Orinoco Tribune Interviews Journalist Kim Ives: Washington Rules Haiti via Transitional Presidential Council

On December 5, 2024, Saheli Chowdhury and Jesus Rodriguez of Orinoco Tribune interviewed Haiti Liberté‘s Kim Ives on the current socio-political situation in Haiti, the so-called “gang” violence problem, the new U.S. invasion of Haiti disguised behind a proxy Kenyan police contingent, and the contradictions of those on the “Left” who oppose the stand that supports Jimmy Cherizier and either participate in or make no criticism of Washington’s puppet presidential council, nor the foreign military deployment and the murderous acts of the Haitian National Police.