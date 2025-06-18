We Address Those Who Struggle, Not Those Who Collaborate

Haiti Liberté has been engaged in the struggle for radical change in our country and will be until final victory. However, there are those who are unable to understand our position; they say that they don’t clearly see where we want to go.

​Our answer to them is simple: if we are not moving in the same direction, it will be difficult for you to understand the path that we are taking.

​All those who are by our side, who are already on the road, have a clear idea of the direction we want to take. It is, namely, to fight imperialism and its local agents, whatever their forms, and to expose to the people the traitors to their noble cause.

​For us, the only fight the Haitian people must undertake in the nation’s interest is that against the power established by imperialism. This approach must not be inconsistent, but firmly rooted in a single conviction: the situation must change, and it is up to the people to make it happen.

One cannot fight imperialism, much less undo its policies, without agreeing to completely break with its practices, morals, and principles.

​We are working at all costs to defend a cause: that of our people, their right to existence, self-determination, and independence. We will continue to defend this cause by all means possible, with the masses, by the masses, and for the masses.

​Our path is clear, and our position is courageous and honest: without the revolutionary spirit of trust in the efforts of the masses, we would not have faith in our own strength and would not seek to join them. Our policy is to maintain and strengthen the strong ties that unite us with the people. We prefer to fight alongside the oppressed and exploited masses, even the lumpen proletariat, rather than ally ourselves with the pro-imperialist lumpen bourgeoisie.

​If you don’t understand this, it’s not our fault. It’s because we are not on the same political planet. Your vision and aspirations oppose ours; we are not following the same path; we certainly do not have the same final destination. Unintentional obstacles can force us down different paths, only to end up at the same impasse. But at the end of the tunnel, there will be no neutral zone. Everything must be clear and precise, without any illusions.

​Our experience has shown us that supporting the working masses is the most revolutionary method, the most conducive to national liberation. Of course, not everyone will be able to understand our class position. A collaborator cannot understand us. Those who participate in the great feast of corruption, to the point of succeeding without the people, will understand nothing of our struggle.

​Moreover, we never address the zealous defenders of the capitalist system, which only produces obscurantism and inertia, and is responsible for social misery. We never address those who do not struggle, who do not fight, which explains why some individuals have difficulty understanding us. This is also our greatest pride and the most striking proof of a great victory over ignorance.

​The problem is that we absolutely cannot address those who believe that by compromising with imperialism, religiously implementing its projects, and defending it tooth and nail, that through such an approach we can fight it and force it to back down from its obsession with the Haitian people. This is the approach that the traditional political class promotes to determine our nation’s future.

​This is the political ideal of those who go so far as to support the right-left bourgeois coalition of the Montana group and its allies, who have delivered Haiti into the hands of the imperialists and their Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) puppets. These cynical opportunists, who support U.S. imperialist aggression through Kenyan proxies, are ready to sell their homeland and even their mothers to serve foreign interests and consummate the country’s disintegration. For all these reasons, our ideas cannot be identical.

​Currently, the imperialists act as mediators. This is merely an attempt to camouflage their plan to maintain their system of colonial domination through their lackeys in power. They are the ones who oppose peace and security for the population. In fact, the country’s future can only be secured when the imperialists are completely expelled from our territory.

​One cannot fight imperialism, much less undo its policies, without agreeing to completely break with its practices, morals, and principles. If you don’t understand our position, it’s simply because you are only collaborating, obeying imperialism’s orders, if not playing a role assigned to you. Yet, others understand us perfectly. And for good reason. We are on the same path.

​To those who don’t understand us or don’t want to understand, we say: anyone who collaborates with imperialism is nothing more than an agent in its service, using imperial arguments and documents, and even being one of its mercenaries.

​In the columns of this newspaper, we denounce collaborators, opportunists, and the corrupt. Our message serves those who campaign and fight for a Haiti free from all imperialist subversion, sabotage, and domination.

​Down with the CPT’s illegitimate power! Down with imperialism!