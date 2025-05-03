Will the U.S. Invade Haiti?

On May 2, after days of signs that it was imminent, the Trump administration officially designated Haitian neighborhood armed coalition Viv Ansanm [Let’s Live Together] as a “Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist.” (The Artibonite Valley-based armed group Gran Grif [Big Claws] was also so designated.)

Uncaptured Media’s Dan Cohen and Kim Ives, the English-language editor of Haïti Liberté, are the directors of the documentary series Another Vision: Inside Haiti’s Uprising (Nov. 2022), which explains the emergence of Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, Viv Ansanm‘s chief spokesman and leader, and Haiti’s diverse armed neighborhood groups. They then released Haiti: Intervention versus Revolution (May 2024), which explains Viv Ansanm‘s emergence.

They are joined in this livestream by Ralph Laurent (Max Louissaint), who hosts the hugely popular YouTube channel LIVE TANBOU VERITE A, and Kervens Louissaint, a prolific author, analyst, and social media host of shows on Instagram, X, and Facebook.

The four of them discuss the nature of Viv Ansanm, what impact the Rubio’s “terrorist” designation will have in Haiti and its U.S. diaspora, and the U.S. bipartisan push for war on Haiti.