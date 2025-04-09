Haitian-Led Special Education School in Brooklyn Hosts Vibrant Celebration of Heritage

Haitian culture puts an emphasis on education, so it is not surprising that Haitians can be found in leadership positions throughout New York City’s educational system.

Special education for children with disabilities in New York – also known as District 75 (D75) – is one area where Haitians predominate. As a result, Haiti was well represented on Mar. 28, 2025 at the Brooklyn School for Career Development (BSCD), D75’s flagship school, during a day of student presentations on the theme of “Black Studies.”

There are nine D75 schools, each named after the French town of Aveyron, where special education methodologies were first pioneered in the 19th century. Students from all nine schools performed dance, hip-hop songs, skits, and a fashion show, while teachers and administrators also gave rousing speeches.

“We must remember that a lot of people have faced many adversities to put us where we are today,” said Ketler Louissaint, D75’s Superintendent. “In their name, I am reminding you that you have come from a great legacy of important Black people that have sacrificed a lot for people like me and you… I am the superintendent of one of the best districts in New York City because of the sacrifice of my parents, Black people as well, who have paved the way for me. That’s why I am so proud of my Haitian heritage.”

“This year, all the [Aveyron] sites have come together to showcase the study of the Black studies curriculum,” explained a video on the Aveyron schools, produced especially for the program. “Our students have explored every facet of Black studies including dance, fashion, poetry, music, drama, sports, and construction.”

The event was not only celebratory but at times topical and edgy.“When more and more rich people move in, families like mine are going to be forced to move out pretty soon,” said one student in an excellent skit, punctuated with humourous lines, on the serious matter of Brooklyn’s runaway gentrification.

“We’re going to have to move out of the neighborhood pretty soon,” he continued. “My family has been living here for decades… What if your building is going to be next?”

BSCD’s principal, Dr. Yvrose Pierre (who raised a deaf daughter) acted as the master of ceremonies, presenting many of her Haitian assistant principals like Natasha Ulysse, Marie Bernier, and Monnero Guervil. (Laura Wynn and Betty Wiltshire are two others.)

The event was rousing and inspiring, revealing the talent, humor, and intelligence of the special needs students, who are often victim of prejudice and underestimation.