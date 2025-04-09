Haitian-Led Special Education School in Brooklyn Hosts Vibrant Celebration of Heritage

By
Kim Ives
-
1
482
Aveyron Technical school students conclude a presentation on Black Resistance Through the Arts. Photo: Kim Ives/Haiti Liberté

Haitian culture puts an emphasis on education, so it is not surprising that Haitians can be found in leadership positions throughout New York City’s educational system.

District 75 Superintendent Ketler Louissaint receives a painting as an award with BSCD Principal Dr. Yvrose Pierre looking on. Photo: Kim Ives/Haiti Liberté

Special education for children with disabilities in New York – also known as District 75 (D75) – is one area where Haitians predominate. As a result, Haiti was well represented on Mar. 28, 2025 at the Brooklyn School for Career Development (BSCD), D75’s flagship school, during a day of student presentations on the theme of “Black Studies.”

B&B Fashion Institute teacher Maggie Jose Bernard with one of her students before the show. Photo: Kim Ives/Haiti Liberté

There are nine D75 schools, each named after the French town of Aveyron, where special education methodologies were first pioneered in the 19th century. Students from all nine schools performed dance, hip-hop songs, skits, and a fashion show, while teachers and administrators also gave rousing speeches.

“We must remember that a lot of people have faced many adversities to put us where we are today,” said Ketler Louissaint, D75’s Superintendent. “In their name, I am reminding you that you have come from a great legacy of important Black people that have sacrificed a lot for people like me and you… I am the superintendent of one of the best districts in New York City because of the sacrifice of my parents, Black people as well, who have paved the way for me. That’s why I am so proud of my Haitian heritage.”

Fashion Institute student presenting his costume on stage during the show. Photo: Kim Ives/Haiti Liberté

“This year, all the [Aveyron] sites have come together to showcase the study of the Black studies curriculum,” explained a video on the Aveyron schools, produced especially for the program. “Our students have explored every facet of Black studies including dance, fashion, poetry, music, drama, sports, and construction.”

HTML tutorial
Dr. Shango Blake leads students in a hip-hop song. Photo: Kim Ives/Haiti Liberté

The event was not only celebratory but at times topical and edgy.“When more and more rich people move in, families like mine are going to be forced to move out pretty soon,” said one student in an excellent skit, punctuated with humourous lines, on the serious matter of Brooklyn’s runaway gentrification.

Students from the Aveyron School of Hospitality put on a skit about gentrification. Photo: Kim Ives/Haiti Liberté

“We’re going to have to move out of the neighborhood pretty soon,” he continued. “My family has been living here for decades… What if your building is going to be next?”

The teachers and staff of the District 75 schools also took part in the dancing and performances. Photo: Kim Ives/Haiti Liberté

BSCD’s principal, Dr. Yvrose Pierre (who raised a deaf daughter) acted as the master of ceremonies, presenting many of her Haitian assistant principals like Natasha Ulysse, Marie Bernier, and Monnero Guervil. (Laura Wynn and Betty Wiltshire are two others.)

The event was rousing and inspiring, revealing the talent, humor, and intelligence of the special needs students, who are often victim of prejudice and underestimation.

HTML tutorial

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here