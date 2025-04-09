Trump Administration Terminates CHNV Parole Program, Affecting Hundreds of Thousands of Migrants

The Trump administration has ended a Biden-era parole program affecting over half a million migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. Advocates said the move will lead to mass deportations and further instability in already fragile nations.

The Trump administration announced on Mar. 25 that, effective immediately, it would reverse the Biden-era humanitarian parole program that allowed hundreds of thousands of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to live and work temporarily in the United States.

The terminated program, known as the Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela (CHNV) parole process, granted two-year parole to migrants fleeing economic collapse, political instability, and violence in their home countries. However, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said the program, which Biden launched in January 2023 to reduce illegal border crossings, had failed to enhance security while straining federal and local resources, according to the notice released on the Federal Register.

With the program’s termination, the DHS estimates that 532,000 beneficiaries will lose legal status and face deportation unless they secure another immigration pathway or unless the Noem “makes an individual determination to the contrary.”

For the beneficiaries, the CHNV parole process provided a pathway to safety. In the U.S., 10,970 Cubans, 213,150 Haitians, 96,270 Nicaraguans and 120,760 Venezuelans were “vetted and authorized for travel” under the program as of December 2024, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Families Left in Limbo

The decision directly impacts Brooklyn resident Jackson Belizaire, a 36-year-old Haitian immigrant who moved to Chile six years ago while his pregnant wife remained in Haiti. Thanks to the CHNV parole program, he was able to reunite with his wife Nancy Noel in the United States and see his 5-year-old son for the first time.

“Let’s be clear: this is a war on poor, Black and Brown people who dared to seek safety”

The couple hoped to build a stable life in the U.S., with Belizaire earning a security guard certification and Noel enrolling in a home health aide program. Noel moved to New York last year, with Belizaire arriving soon after. But neither was able to secure a job. They are currently living with their relatives in Brooklyn and their son started school in September.

With the termination of the CHNV program, their lives have been left in limbo and their hopes for a legal pathway toward citizenship upended, they said. Belizaire is unsure if he can return to Chile, and going back to Haiti is not an option, he says, as armed groups control 90% of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

“Frankly, I am not ready to return,” Noel said. “I don’t have the means to buy a ticket, and the country is so insecure that I don’t see how I could go back now.”

Belizaire added: “We hope this decision has a positive outcome.”

“Betrayal of Immigrants”

Meanwhile, immigrant rights groups have denounced the termination of the CHNV program.

“The Trump administration’s decision to revoke the CHNV humanitarian parole program is a devastating betrayal of the immigrants who were legally permitted to seek safety and build their lives in the United States,” said Murad Awawdeh, president and CEO of the New York Immigration Coalition, in a statement. “Now, with this abrupt reversal, the people who have worked, paid taxes, and built lives here are in legal limbo, given just one month to find a path forward.”

The Haitian Bridge Alliance (HBA), an advocacy group for Haitian and other Caribbean immigrants, issued a rebuke of the decision, characterizing it as “premeditated cruelty” driven by anti-Blackness and xenophobia.

“Let’s be clear: this is a war on poor, Black and Brown people who dared to seek safety,” said Guerline Jozef, executive director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance. “These families have followed the rules. Now they are being told they’re no longer welcome because Trump wants to rally his base with racist fear-mongering.”

The HBA emphasized that the CHNV program provided a legal pathway for migrants fleeing political violence, economic collapse, and authoritarian rule. But, the group warned that revoking migrants’ statuses would not only lead to mass deportations but also further destabilize already fragile nations.

“We call on Democrats and Republicans to publicly denounce this move, defend the CHNV program, and take legislative action to protect those at risk,” the organization stated. “Silence is complicity.”

A Sudden End of a Temporary Protection

CHNV allowed migrants with U.S. sponsors to fly directly to American airports for case-by-case parole approval.

Current parolees have 30 days from Mar. 25, 2025 to either leave the U.S. or find another legal basis to stay, such as asylum or marriage-based visas. Those who remain risk deportation.

“These programs did not serve a significant public benefit,” the DHS notice stated, adding that they were inconsistent with President Trump’s executive orders to “secure our borders.”

The Biden administration launched the CHNV parole process to stem the flow of immigrants coming from the southern border. Under the program, applicants applied via the CBP One app, and those approved could travel to the U.S. to stay and work for two years. In their notice Mar. 25, the Federal Register acknowledged that there was a reduction in encounters of CHNV nationals between ports of entry from FY 2022 through FY 2024.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has shut down the CBP One app and launched the CBP Home app, which requires undocumented immigrants to “notify the U.S. Government of their intent to depart the United States.”

End of Cuban/Haitian/Nicaraguan/Venezuelan (CHNV) Parole: What Migrants Need To Know

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) started the CHNV Parole Program in 2023 to enable nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to enter the U.S. for up to two years. It required a U.S. sponsor and security screenings and provided lawful pathways for humanitarian protection or family reunification.

In October 2024, the program was discontinued after over 500,000 people had entered the U.S. through it. Parolees were encouraged to explore other legal options to stay.

(The information is not a substitute for legal advice from a qualified attorney or accredited representative. The content was last updated 3/25/2025.)

What does the Mar. 25, 2025 notice announcing the termination of CHNV parole mean?

On March 25, 2025, DHS announced in a notice in the Federal Register that the CHNV parole program has been terminated. Starting April 24, 2025, individuals in the U.S. under CHNV parole will lose parole if it hasn’t already expired. They may face detention and removal from the U.S..

I came to the U.S. with CHNV parole, and I have permission to work. Can I still work legally in the U.S.?

According to the recent notice, work authorization for CHNV parolees will be revoked when parole is terminated, or when the notice goes into effect on Apr. 24, 2024. This means you will not be able to lawfully work after Apr. 23, 2025 under CHNV parole. If you have work authorization based on another status, such as TPS or a pending application for Lawful Permanent Residence (green card) or asylum, you may still be able to work legally.

What will happen after my parole is terminated?

According to the notice, once your parole is terminated, you are considered unlawfully present and could be detained and removed from the U.S. unless you have another immigration status.

What if I have a pending application for asylum or another status?

While anyone who is unlawfully present may be removed, DHS has said they will prioritize for removal those who have not applied for another status, such as a green card, asylum, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), or T visa status for victims of human trafficking.

This means, if you have an application pending, you should be able to remain in the U.S. while you wait for a decision, but it is not a guarantee. The termination of parole also does not affect you if you have already received another immigration status.

Where can I find legal help?

If you have not already done so, you should consult with an immigration legal service provider to see if you qualify for any other legal pathways to remain in the U.S. You can find assistance here.

The above two articles were reprinted from Documented.info. Ralph Thomassaint Joseph is the Caribbean Communities Correspondent for Documented. He studied Law and Sociology in Haiti and holds a master’s degree in Digital Journalism from New York University.