In this Feb. 4 segment of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English Section of Haiti Liberté, to discuss the political crisis in Haiti set to boil over on February 7th, the general strike carried out by those opposing the kidnapping epidemic and efforts by Haitian President Jovenel Moïse to cling to the presidency, and the significance of the efforts by Catholic Church leadership to distance themselves from Moïse.