Sputnik Radio’s “By Any Means Necessary” Interviews Haiti Liberté’s Kim Ives about Toto Constant

By Any Means Necessary hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English section of Haiti Liberte, to talk about his latest article, “Wikileaks: Secret U.S. Diplomatic Cables Highlight Danger that “Toto” Constant Might Elude Justice,” whether Haiti’s justice system is equipped to handle former CIA agent and death squad leader Emmanuel “Toto” Constant, and Constant’s role in helping maintain foreign imperialist domination of Haiti.