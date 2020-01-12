Journalist Kim Ives Speaks to CGTN’s Podcast “The Heat” on the 10th Anniversary of Haiti’s 2010 Earthquake

On Jan. 12, 2010 — a magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck the island nation of Haiti. In a country already beset with poor infrastructure and extreme poverty, the effects were devastating. Hundreds of thousands were displaced, starvation widespread, and the death toll, to this day, remains controversial.

In the years that followed, recovery has been plagued by mismanagement, corruption with international aid, and even disease imported by United Nation workers.

In 2020, the country has still not recovered from its tragedy. The political structure is still in chaos – and the reconstruction – loudly promised by the global community – remain unfulfilled.

With us to talk about the challenges facing Haiti ten years after the earthquake is Kim Ives, English Editor at Haiti Liberté.