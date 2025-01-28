Will We See Canelo vs. Crawford in 2025?

Pound for pound the world’s best fighter, Terrance “Bud” Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), defeated Errol Spence, Jr. for the undisputed welterweight (147 lbs.) title back in July 2023. His spectacular performance in that bout solidified his status as the best fighter in boxing.

In August 2024, Crawford moved up another weight class and defeated Israel Madrimov for the WBA Jr. middleweight championship (154 lbs.).

Since defeating Spence there was talk of Crawford moving up two more weight divisions (168 lbs.) to face boxing’s most popular fighter, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (66-2-2, 39 KOs), for the undisputed super-middleweight title. If Canelo accepts, Crawford’s challenge would give him the opportunity to win another undisputed crown in a third weight division. No boxer in the “four belt era” (WBA, WBC, WBO, IBF) has ever done that.

Canelo vs Crawford would be one of boxing’s biggest fights for 2025. Canelo was recently stripped of his IBF 168 lbs. title when William Scull defeated Vladimir Shiskin in October 2024, thereby winning that prize.

While nothing is official, it’s rumored that Canelo may first fight Scull on the Cinco de Mayo (May 5, 2025) weekend as Canelo regularly fights on this Mexican holiday. Crawford originally rejected the idea of fighting Canelo but later seriously embraced it. Crawford and his people now relish the prospect of a Canelo fight.

Meanwhile, Canelo also initially dismissed the idea of a Crawford fight, because he is in a lower weight class and has nothing to gain from fighting Crawford and a lot to lose should Crawford defeat him. Therefore, the fight has not been signed.

Canelo’s last three fights (Charlo, Munguia, Berlanga) were against boxers whom most in the boxing public did not want to see. Boxing fans were salivating for a Canelo vs David Benevidez match-up. Benevidez (29-0, 24 KOs) is a two-time WBC Super-middleweight champion and was Canelo’s mandatory title defense of his WBC title for two years. Canelo dismissed Benevidez credentials, saying all he brings to the fight is “40 pounds,” but asked promoters for $200 million to fight Benevidez.

Promoters attempted to bring Canelo to the negotiating table for a Benevidez fight. Benevidez was reportedly offered only $5 million by Canelo to fight, which was accepted by the Benevidez camp. Negotiations were reportedly never serious, and the fight was not signed.

Canelo was not interested in fighting David Morrell either. Benevidez has since moved up to the 175 lbs. division winning the interim WBC title, and he is set to face Morrell, who also left the 168 lbs. division, vacating his WBA “regular” 168 lbs. title. Morrell is the WBA “regular” light heavyweight champion.

Benevidez vs. Morrell will take place on Feb. 1, 2025. Canelo’s recent opponents have presented very little challenge for him. Crawford’s credentials and boxing skill intrigue boxing fans who wonder if he could possibly defeat Canelo. Crawford would be coming up from a lower division to challenge the bigger Canelo.

If Crawford and Canelo do fight in 2025, it would be due to Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh. Canelo, who previously said he has nothing to gain by fighting Crawford, now stands to earn the largest single payday by any fighter ever. It’s been reported that Canelo wants the same amount to fight Crawford that he asked to fight Benevidez: $200 million. Whether the fight takes place in May or September 2025 remains to be seen.

Alalshikh has given boxing fans some excellent match-ups already: Fury vs. Usyk I and II; Joshua vs. Usyk; Bakole vs. Anderson; Zhang vs. Wilder; and Bivol vs. Beterbiev. He will soon present the rematch of Bivol vs. Beterbiev.

These were all excellent fights, and there is more to come in 2025. In the aforementioned fights, there was no real underdog. Either fighter could have won, showing how competitive the pairings were. It’s clear that Alalshikh’s aim is to give the boxing public excellent bouts with boxing’s elite fighters.

My guess is that Canelo vs. Crawford will happen, and likely it will be in Las Vegas. With a $200 million purse, it would undoubtedly be a great fight.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Hany Rematch?

Haiti Liberté reported in a past article that championship boxer Ryan Garcia had failed a drug test after a bout with former WBC 140 lbs. champion Devin Haney in 2024 at Barclay’s Center. Garcia’s urine (sample A) had tested positive for a performance enhancing drug (PED) known as Ostarine.

Garcia had denied wrongdoing, but a second urine sample (sample B) also came back positive for Ostarine. As reported before, PEDs can give a boxer an unfair advantage because it can increase strength, speed, and the ability to lose weight. The New York Athletic Commission suspended Garcia for one year and overturned his win the to a no contest. Garcia’s professional boxing record is now 24-1-1 (NC) 20 KOs. Devin Haney remains undefeated with a record of 31-0, 1 (NC), 15 KOs. After Garcia was suspended, Haney and his father Bill started a lawsuit against Garcia for fraud, battery, and breach of contract. Garcia countersued. Haney reportedly has agreed to withdraw the lawsuit if Garcia will grant him a rematch.

Both fighters will reportedly fight separate fights before the rematch. The only delay as of this writing is that Garcia must reportedly enroll in USADA or VADA for drug testing. At this time, Garcia has reportedly has not yet enrolled. Let’s see what happens with this developing story.

Contact Ralph Rimpel at Rluvsboxing@aol.com