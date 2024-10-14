Beterbiev Defeats Bivol in an Exciting Fight in Saudi Arabia

On Sat., Oct. 12, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, gave the boxing world a truly great match.

One could even say that viewers witnessed history in the making. The world’s best two light heavyweights (175 lbs.) fought to unify their world titles. Artur Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs), the unified IBF, WBC, WBO champion, annexed Dimitry Bivol’s (23-1, 12 KOs) WBA light heavyweight title to become the world’s undisputed light heavyweight champion in the “four belt era.” He is now the first light heavyweight champion to hold all four major titles.

Coming into the fight, Beterbiev had 100% knockout ratio with his 20 previous opponents. Many believed that Beterbiev would not only defeat Bivol but knock him out. That would not be the case.

Bivol gave a great, fearless performance, boxed well, and kept the fight close for the entire 12 rounds. Bivol won the early rounds, as Haiti Liberté’s correspondent predicted he would. But Beterbiev began to find his rhythm and close the gap by winning the middle rounds.

By the 10th round of the scheduled 12 round fight, Haiti Liberté scored the contest as even going into the championship 11th and 12th rounds, as did many other boxing writers and sports journalists.

Bivol boxed well in spurts but seemed exhausted, often clinching Beterbiev, who landed the more effective punches in Rounds 11 and 12. Many, including Haiti Liberté, were surprised that Bivol was able to keep the fight close and be the first opponent that Beterbiev did not knockout.

At the fight’s end, the official scores of the three judges were 115-113 (Beterbiev), 116-111 (Beterbiev), and 114-114 (Draw). The judge who scored the fight 116-111 scored only four rounds for Bivol. Haiti Liberté scored the fight seven rounds for Beterbiev and five for Bivol.

According to Compubox Stats, Bivol landed 142 punches to Beterbiev’s 137, showing how close the fight truly was. Even though he outscored Beterviev in punches, the sight of Bivol’s swollen and bruised face at the fight’s end was enough to make this reviewer agree with the judges’ awarding the fight to Beterbiev, but not by a margin of 116-111. The five more punches that Bivol landed clearly had no effect on Beterbiev as he looked fresher at the end of the 12 round fight. Bivol looked to be in survival mode in the last two rounds, with Beterbiev finishing stronger.

Many boxing luminaries, including Turki Alashikhs, disagreed with the judges’ decision, believing Bivol had defeated Beterbiev. Eddie Hearn, Bivol’s promoter, expressed anger at the judge who scored the fight 116-111, saying that he should never work again as a boxing judge.

Bivol was gracious in defeat, although saying that he thought he had done enough to win. Beterbiev acknowledged that Bivol might be a better boxer, but he was the winner tonight. Beterbiev said he was open to a rematch if Turki Alashikhs approves it.

So what’s next for Beteriev and Bivol? This last match was a great fight, despite the scoring controversy. Close, controversial matches usually trigger rematches, and one will likely be signed and is surely warranted.

The light heavyweight division just keeps getting more exciting. Unified super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez has expressed interest in getting a rematch with Bivol, who was only the second fighter (the other being Floyd Mayweather, Jr.) to defeat him back in 2022. Bivol’s loss to Beterviev pushes that possible rematch to late 2025, if Bivol can defeat Beterbiev in a rematch.

What if Bivol does not rematch with Beterbiev? Will Canelo challenge Beterbiev? Meanwhile, David Benevidez and David Morrel have agreed to fight in January 2025. That fight’s winner will also be a mandatory opponent for Beterbiev. Another interesting match could be Bivol against the loser of Benavidez vs. Morrel.

It will be very interesting to see what direction the match-ups between Beterbiev, Canelo, Bivol, Benavidez, and Morrell take. It all promises to produce great and exciting fights in the light heavyweight division, just like Saturday’s Beterbiev vs. Bivol.

Ralph Rimple is the Haïti Liberté’s boxing correspondent. You can write to him at Rluvsboxing@aol.com.