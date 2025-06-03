Al-Sheikh’s Unprecedented Times Square Boxing Event Features Three Great Fights

On May 2, 2025, for the first time ever, professional boxing was on display, not at Madison Square Garden, but in New York City’s Time Square. Never before had this been done or even suggested. There is only one man with the clout and bankroll to make that a reality: boxing promoter Turki Al-Sheikh.

Al-Sheikh is both a Saudi Royal Adviser and the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority. He is known for hosting big fights in Saudi Arabia and London, involving high profile fighters such as Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Dimitry Bivol, Artur Beterbiev, and compensating them handsomely for their services in the ring.

He has recently announced another “Big Fight” scheduled for Sep. 14, 2025 between future Hall of Famers and “Pound for Pound” greats Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Terrance “Bud” Crawford.

Prior to the Times Square boxing event, Al-Sheikh made his way into the U.S. via promoting the Crawford vs. Madrimov fight last August at the BMO stadium in California.

For Al-Sheikh to be involved in a fight in New York City made sense. The fight card was a Triple Main event. Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero for the WBA “regular” welterweight (147 lbs.) title was a tune-up fight for a rematch former world champion Devin Haney. Ryan was coming off a one-year suspension after testing positive for Ostarine, a performance enhancing substance (PEDs) that also caused his victory over Devin Haney to be changed to a no-contest. If Ryan defeated Rolly, Garcia would rematch with Haney.

Haney vs. Ramirez (fought at welterweight) was also supposed to be a tune-up fight for Haney, who contends Ryan’s victory over him was solely because of PEDs. Because the fight was ruled a no-contest, Haney regained his status as an undefeated boxer. Therefore, his loss was expunged.

Teofimo Lopez defended his WBO welterweight (140 lbs.) title in a match versus Barboza. It appears to have been a stay-busy fight so Teofimo can secure a “Big Fight” against IBF welterweight (147 lbs.) ruler Jaron Ennis.

So what happened on May 2?

Devin Haney vs. Jose Ramirez

From the first bell, Haney fought a cautious fight against Ramirez. Perhaps too cautious. Likely the thought of the lucrative rematch against Ryan Garcia was why Haney fought the way he did, while Ramirez did his best to try to press the action against Haney.

Haney appeared to not want to take any chances against Ramirez that could cause him to lose. At the end of 12 rounds, Haney was declared the victor by unanimous decision. Fans were very disappointed in Haney’s performance. The three judge’s scorecards were 119-109 twice and 118-110. Haïti Liberté agreed with judges’ scoring.

Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza

Lopez was making the third defense of his WBO Jr. Welterweight title. Lopez put on a strong and impressive performance to dominate Barboza. Lopez used a good jab, threw combinations, and used the ring effectively to outbox Barboza over the course of 12 rounds. Lopez wasn’t able to score the knockout victory over Barboza but was able to retain is WBO title and continue to make a case to fight IBF champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis.

Scores were 116-112 twice and 118-110. Again, Haïti Liberté agreed with the score cards.

Ryan “KingRy” Garcia vs. Rolando “Rolly” Romero

Garcia vs. Romero was for the vacant WBA “Regular” Welterweight title. This was the most interesting fight of the night. On paper, Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs, 1 no contest) appeared to be the better fighter than Romero (17-2, 13 KOs). Romero is the undisciplined brawler, and Garcia has an excellent left hook.

Many thought this fight would be an easy fight for Garcia. Rolly, to most observers’ surprise, did not brawl. He worked behind his jab to set up punches and was able to neutralize Garcia’s most effective weapon, the left hook. Rolly stunned observers by scoring a knockdown against Ryan in the second round.

From then on, it was a dominant performance by Rolly to win his second world title in as many divisions. The judges’ scores were 115-112 twice and 118-109, with which Haïti Liberté agreed.

Garcia’s loss to Romero may be biggest upset of 2025. For the moment, Garcia vs. Haney II will not happen.

So what next for Rolly, Haney, Garcia, and Teofimo? There is serious talk of a rematch with Rolly vs. Garcia. Garcia’s Promoter, Oscar De La Hoya recently dismissed the idea of a Romero vs. Haney rematch, because he said Haney won.

Teofimo is campaigning loudly for a fight against Jaron “Boots” Ennis, who wants to unify with the other champions.

However, the three other champions are busy with other fights. WBO champion Brian Norman will be defending his title in Japan next month in June against Jin Sasaki. WBA “regular” champion Rolly Romero will likely rematch with Ryan Garcia sometime soon. WBC champion Mario Barrios will fight future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao, who will come out of retirement in July. It makes business sense for “Boots” to fight Teofimo. He will likely get the bigger payday fighting Teofimo than any of his fellow champions.

Let’s see what happens in the coming months.

