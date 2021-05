Vous souvenez-vous du Groupe des 184 qui a contribué au renversement d’Aristide?

Edition Electronique: 12 MAI 2021

Video/Audio

Rally organized by NYC Free Assange in support of emprisoned Wikileaks’ founder Julian Assange at the British Consulate in Manhattan on April 11, 2021 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fak8wKHzZEI&t=575s

Journalist Kim Ives Discusses the Rise of “Gangs” and the “Disintegrating” Haitian State (3/24/2021)

Jovenel Moïse or Freedom? The Struggle for the Soul of Haiti | GlobalResearch’s Michael Welch interviews Jean St. Vil & Kim Ives (2/28/21) Global Research News Hour · Jovenel Moise or Freedom? The Struggle for the Soul of Haiti

Haiti Liberté Correspondent Albert St. Jean Explains How Biden Backtracks On Key Promise, Opens More Cages For Immigrant Kids (2/23/21)

Haiti Protests Demand Resignation of President Jovenel Moïse | CounterPoint’s Scott Harris interviews Kim Ives (2/22/21) https://haitiliberte.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Between-the-Lines-2021-02-22-Scott-Harris-with-Kim-Ives.mp3

Haitians Demand Ouster Of U.S.-Backed Jovenel Moïse Regime (2/4/21)

Haïti Liberté Speaks Out for WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange (1/3/21) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJSN9mcaL_c

By Any Means Necessary interviews Kim Ives about New Police Chief Léon Charles & Haiti’s “New Gestapo” https://haitiliberte.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/2020-12-14-Kim-Ives-on-By-Any-Means-Necessary-about-Leon-Charles-ANI.mp3

Journalist Kim Ives Explains How Washington is Pushing for Elections in Case President Jovenel Moïse Loses Control, While the Opposition Reconfigures

Is Electoral Council Resignation Beginning of End for Haiti’s Moïse?

Haiti Liberté 2021 Appeal