Teachers Occupy Haiti’s Northwest Education Office over Unmet Promises

Dozens of public school teachers in Port-de-Paix are camping out at the local Education Ministry’s office to protest years of unpaid wages and unmet government promises

PORT-DE-PAIX— Nearly 100 public school teachers across Haiti’s Northwest department have occupied the Ministry of National Education and Vocational Training (MENFP) offices since Monday, Apr. 21, escalating demands for unpaid wages, employment regularization, and improved working conditions.

​The weeklong and ongoing protest marks a resumption of a nationwide strike that began in January but was paused after initial negotiations. It follows three months of unfruitful dialogue with education officials, during which teachers accused the MENFP of violating a Jan. 20 memorandum of understanding that had promised to address longstanding grievances.

​“The ministry has a duty to strictly uphold its commitments,” said Wisler Ciceron, one of the protest leaders. “We’ve waited for months with no meaningful change. Now we are occupying this space until our voices are heard.”

​The agreement, signed between the MENFP officials and leaders of teacher unions, outlined six core commitments:

– ​ Regularizing the status of teachers without contracts or official appointment letters

– ​ Clearing months of salary arrears

– ​ Issuing 15,000 gourdes or about $115 monthly debit cards to teachers and staff, starting February

– ​ Reinstating public health insurance coverage

– ​ Expanding access to hot meals through the National School Canteen Program (PNCS)

– ​ Forming a joint commission to resolve administrative issues at primary and secondary schools

​According to union members, none of the promises have been implemented.

“We’re not only protesting unpaid wages—we’re calling out the systemic neglect,” said protester Wislet Abraham. “We came here to demand respect and rights.”

Many teachers say they have not been paid in more than two years. Elena Saint-Vertu, an elementary teacher at École Nationale de Sinaï in Port-de-Paix, said she’s endured 24 months without a paycheck.

​“My annual salary is 145,000 gourdes—[around $1,100]. I haven’t received anything in two years,” Saint-Vertu said. “How are we expected to survive like this?”

​Despite an MENFP press release in March affirming its commitment to improving conditions, teachers remain skeptical. They say the ministry’s inaction shows a disregard for their dignity and professional contributions.

Rising tensions, student setbacks, structural failure and demands for change

The occupation has paralyzed operations at the regional MENFP office and left schools effectively shuttered by the teachers’ strike. Like most students across Haiti, those in the Northwest Department’s public schools have already missed months of instruction.

​“My son hasn’t had class in weeks,” said Admarie Lucien, a mother in Port-de-Paix. “He’s started playing cards in the street. I’m afraid of what he might turn to if school doesn’t resume soon.”

​Some high school students are especially worried about national exams. Last year, the Northwest Department recorded a dismal high school’s final exam pass rate of under 30% — one of the lowest in the country. Out of nearly 6,500 candidates, only 1,933 passed the exam.

​“We’ll fail again if this continues,” warned Teacher Volmy Garçon. “We’re watching the collapse of an entire academic year.”

​Wisbeille Jean-Baptiste, 16, a student at Lycée Tertulien Guilbaud, echoed that concern. “This has been going on for three months. We need the minister to act—urgently.”

​Teachers also reject the ministry’s proposal to hire others to provide make-up lessons.

​“Instead of paying us what we’re owed, they want to pay someone else for overtime,” said Abraham. “We refuse. Pay us so we can teach.”

​Union leaders say the crisis reflects broader structural neglect. Despite increased education budgets in recent years, they argue that funds have not reached those on the frontlines of teaching.

​“Teachers are treated like second-class citizens,” said Guilaire Oscar, a union’s regional coordinator. “We are tired of broken promises.”

​The striking educators say they’ll escalate actions if demands remain unmet—including boycotting the organization of national 9th-grade and baccalaureate exams. They are also pushing for health insurance coverage at state-run OFATMA regional hospitals, recognition of their contracts, and full pension and bonus benefits.

​“We are not asking for charity,” said Saint-Vertu. “We’re asking for the pay and protections we’ve earned through years of service.”

The government response is under scrutiny

While the MENFP says it recognizes the importance of teachers and their role in children’s right to education, frustration is mounting among school staff, parents and students alike as the crisis deepens.

​Back in January, The Haitian Times reportednumerous teachers’ and students’ strikes in other parts of the country, including North, Northeast, Artibonite, Southeast and Grand’Anse regions, where students remained the most affected?. Officials from the Ministry of Education have yet to comment on the teachers’ new strategy and how the government plans to respond.

​In the coming weeks, as exams near, pressure is expected to increase on the government to address the crisis. Teachers insist that unless immediate steps are taken, the learning outcomes of thousands of Haitian students may suffer another devastating blow.

This article was first published in The Haitian Times. Kervenson Martial is a journalist currently working at Radio Nationale d’Haiti (RNH) in Port-de-Paix since 2019. He has also been a journalist and presenter of political programs on RG80; 88.5 & 88.9 FM, and a correspondent for “l’œil info. pro” in northwestern Haiti.