Policeman Accused of Killing Haitian American Businessman, Sparking Fear and Outrage in Haiti’s Northwest

Weithzer Ervens Fénélon’s family members express anger and demand justice as judicial authorities in Port-de-Paix issued an arrest warrant for senior officer Luckenson César, accused of brutally killing Fénélon.

PORT-DE-PAIX — The extra-judicial killing of 40-year-old Haitian American truck-driver and entrepreneur Weithzer Ervens Fénélon by Haitian National Police (PNH) officers in Haiti’s Northwest Department has sparked public outrage and renewed fears both police vigilante and gang retaliatory violence in Port-de-Paix.

​Judicial authorities say Fénélon, arrested on suspicion of money laundering, was killed on Mar. 27 in La Saline, a locality about three miles west of the city, by members of the Departmental Unit for the Maintenance of Order (UDMO).

​Witnesses said Fénélon, who showed his American identification and proof of his legitimate business activities in the region, was taken from his cousin’s home on Rue Charlemagne Péralte around 11 a.m.. The officers then transported him to an isolated area on the city’s outskirts and then allegedly brutally murdered him. His head and limbs were severed, and his body was burned, according to a report from Justice of the Peace Court Conce Aurélien.

​[Fénélon’s aunt Edna in Pompano, FL where he lived and worked as a truck-driver, said there was no arrest but simply a “kidnapping.” He had just arrived at his cousin’s house and asked for some food, which she began to prepare. As he reclined on a bed after a long motorcycle ride from Jean-Rabel, his hometown, five UDMO specialized police led by Luckenson “Majis” César burst into the house unannounced and seized him, beating him from the beginning, she said. Then they left with him in their vehicle. – HL]

​Following the killing and a complaint from the victim’s family, judicial authorities issued an arrest warrant against César, a prominent figure in the fight against gangs and violent crime in the Northwest Department for over nine years. The move created widespread panic among residents, some of whom fear that gangs might now overrun the city in César’s absence.

​“Despite the victim telling the police he was a U.S. citizen of Haitian origin , showing identification and legitimate documents of his business activities, that didn’t stop them from arresting, killing, and mutilating him,” said Guerda Thanélus, Fénélon’s cousin. [Fénélon had emigrated to Florida in 2004 and naturalized during the years of Barack Obama’s presidency – HL].

​The victim’s father, Saint-Victor Fénélon, accused the police of extortion and murder. Saint-Victor stated that at the time of his arrest, the Haitian American entrepreneur had approximately US$104,000 in cash, consisting of US$100,000 and 500,000 gourdes, Haiti’s currency. Weithzer was heading to the Sauval farming community in Jean-Rabel — a commune about 24 miles west of Port-de-Paix — where he was working on constructing a sugarcane plantation and a liquor factory, Saint-Victor said.

Public outrage and calls for justice

The victim’s family filed a formal complaint against César. Judicial authorities suspended the officer and initiated public action against him on Apr. 7. However, no further information has been provided on what concrete steps have been taken to hold him and other accomplices accountable since then.

​“The police work with the courts,” said Jeir Pierre, Government Commissioner of the Port-de-Paix Prosecutor’s Office. “Any action taken by police must be reviewed and validated by the justice system.”

​Pierre added during a press conference that other officers were present during the killing, but their identities have not been disclosed.

​“It’s true that we need security in the region, but we cannot agree to the deaths of innocent people,” Pierre said.

​While some residents praised César’s efforts to maintain order and boast a constant presence against potential gang attacks on the city, others accused him of abuse. “Even if many appreciate his work, others complain of assaults carried out under his watch,” Government Commissioner Pierre conceded.

​[After Fénélon’s seizure, his cousin left her home and fled the city. “After the murder, Majis has been seen waiting around her house for her return,” said Fénélon’s aunt Edna. – HL]

​Judicial officials have requested the PNH General Inspectorate to locate and arrest César so he can stand trial. “No matter how high your rank, justice requires your presence when summoned,” Pierre added.

​Residents worry that César’s removal leaves Port-de-Paix vulnerable to armed groups like Kokorat San Ras, based in Bassin Bleu’s Tibwadòm, less than 18 miles away. Residents say the gang has long sought to expand into Port-de-Paix.

​“We call on police and judicial authorities to urgently implement measures to protect our communities,” said Cherley Salomon, 28.

​“I urge all residents to stay vigilant,” said Willy Eugène, 27. “We must mount our own brigade to ensure our security.”

César maintains innocence

While judicial authorities have yet to arrest Officer Luckenson César or others despite the warrant, he spoke with The Haitian Times in a phone interview and denied involvement in the crime.

​“When I learned of the incident, I was at the gym,” César said. “The decision against me is unjust.”

​Despite his denials, the justice system is pressing forward. PNH authorities in the Northwest say they are committed to executing the warrant, although local enforcement efforts appear slow.

​“The officer acted outside the orders of his superior and failed to inform the courts,” said Commissioner Pierre. “It appears he was handling his own matters with the individual.”

​[Fénélon leaves behind five children with two different mothers in the U.S.. Twins, now 21, with the first mother are in college in California. His other three kids – ages 8, 14, and 15 – live in Florida with the second mother. – HL].

​As Haiti’s insecurity deepens, residents of Port-de-Paix demand transparency, accountability, and protection from both gangs and police extrajudicial murders threatening their city.

An earlier version of this article was first published in The Haitian Times. It has been augmented with reporting from Haïti Liberté. Kervenson Martial is a journalist currently working at Radio Nationale d’Haiti (RNH) in Port-de-Paix since 2019. He has also been a journalist and presenter of political programs on RG80; 88.5 & 88.9 FM, and a correspondent for “l’œil info. pro” in northwestern Haiti.