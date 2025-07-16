Listen Up, Haiti. War may be Coming.

On Jul. 15, the U.S. State Department (DoS) issued its strongest travel advisory – Level 4 – for U.S. citizens visiting Haiti, warning them to “not travel to Haiti due to kidnapping, crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest, and limited health care.”

The Level 4 advisory comes after the DoS classified the Viv Ansanm (Live Together) political party, derived from a coalition of greater Port-au-Prince’s armed neighborhood groups, as a “Foreign Terrorist Organization” (FTO) in May.

“In July 2023, the Department of State ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members to leave the country due to security risks,” this week’s advisory reads. “Haiti has been under a State of Emergency since March 2024,” when Viv Ansanm successfully ousted U.S.-puppet de facto Prime Minister Ariel Henry. “Crimes involving firearms are common in Haiti. They include robbery, car-jackings, sexual assault, and kidnappings for ransom. Do not travel to Haiti for any reason,” the advisory concludes.

DoS advisories range from “Level 1 – Exercise Normal Precautions” to “Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution” to “Level 3 – Reconsider Travel” to “Level 4 – Do Not Travel.” Level 4 warns that there is a “greater likelihood of life-threatening risks” and also advises anybody disregarding the advisory to “write a will prior to traveling and leave DNA samples in case of worst-case scenarios.”

While the DoS’s red alert against Haiti does not necessarily indicate that a U.S. military intervention is imminent or guaranteed, over the past two decades the Pentagon has attacked many nations that were first classified as Level 4, including Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Syria, and Yemen.

Kervens Louissaint is a Haitian intellectual who suspects that U.S. (or Dominican) military action, or that of a proxy stronger than the current U.S.-funded Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS), is likely to come soon, particularly after he saw a U.S. Embassy in Haiti tweet on Jun. 24 that warned that “U.S. citizens in Haiti should depart Haiti by commercial or other privately available transportation options when they feel it is safe to do so… Do not travel to Haiti. If you are a U.S. citizen in Haiti: Depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options… Be prepared to shelter in place for an extended time period… Review your personal security plans. Have travel documents up to date and easily accessible.”

In response, he wrote the following warning to his compatriots.

Kim Ives

The next war in the Western Hemisphere will not begin with a declaration. It will begin with a drone strike, a silent explosion, a flash in the sky over Port-au-Prince, and by the time we realize what has happened, it will already be too late.

Haiti is no longer treated like a nation. It has become a contamination risk — a geopolitical cancer on the island of Hispaniola. Two nations. One island. But now, two irreconcilable realities. The Dominican Republic: alert, defensive, and militarized. Haiti: collapsed, fragmented, declared ungovernable and now, classified as a terrorist threat.

This is not speculation. It is already in motion. The United States and the Dominican Republic have officially labeled armed Haitian groups like Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif [Big Claws] as terrorist organizations. Do you understand what that means?

It means your neighborhoods are now war zones. Your borders are now open wounds. And your death can now be justified on CNN . Because once a group is called “terrorist,” international law authorizes something deadly: Preemptive Self-Defense. Understand what this means. It means the Dominican Republic backed by regional powers now has the legal right to strike inside Haiti without warning, if they can claim a threat is imminent. No declaration of war. No negotiation. No respect for borders. Just a drone, a bomb, a raid justified as “defensive action.”

Haiti is no longer a country. It’s a launchpad for chaos. A threat to regional stability. A contamination risk. In other words: Haiti is now fair game. The world sees us not as victims, not even as a crisis but as a threat to be neutralized. The first strike will not come with a speech. It will come with a headline:

“Dominican Special Forces Target Terror Cells in Haiti.”

“U.S.-Backed Coalition Launches Operation to Stabilize Hispaniola.”

That’s how they see you. Not as a people. Not as citizens. But as a problem. And problems get erased. When they invade, they won’t call it war. They’ll call it “a surgical strike,” a “stabilization mission,” a “humanitarian necessity,” or a “coalition for peace.”

But don’t be fooled — you will burn, your homes, your children, and even your dignity. And they will call it peace because this war will be one-sided.

Haiti has no functioning state. No army. No command. No strategy… A people abandoned first by their own elites, then by the world. And now, after decades of foreign sabotage, IMF slavery, UN humiliation, and puppet regimes, we are told we are the problem. They built the chaos… They flooded the country with weapons. They destroyed every institution with corruption and conditional aid. And now, they will want to solve the crisis they engineered with fire.

Make no mistake, this won’t be a “peacekeeping” mission but a purge. This war has already begun in their language. Haiti has already been condemned in the headlines because in the eyes of the region, Haiti is no longer a country. It is a terrorist zone. A threat to regional stability. A bomb that must be defused or destroyed. They have prepared the legal framework. They have prepared the media narrative. They have militarized the border. They have rehearsed the mission.

They have watched our silence. Now they are just waiting for the right moment to strike, the right massacre to justify the mission, the perfect excuse — one cross-border incident, one kidnapping, one mass killing blamed on a “terrorist cell.” And they will act because in their eyes, we are already guilty of being ungovernable. We are already a target. So don’t ask if war is coming. Ask who will survive it. Because when it begins, there will be no warning. No debate. No international outrage. Just fire, headlines, and flags that are not ours. Not with justice. Not with compassion. But with military precision.

And when that day comes, the question will not be “Why?” The question will be: “Who spoke for us when we still had time to stop it?”

Because this war is not about terrorism. It is about control. About erasure. About cleansing the island of its most radical mirror. Because a sovereign Haiti is still their greatest fear.

Haiti, wake up. Don’t wait for the boots to land, or the drones to circle overhead. Don’t wait until your home is called a “hostile zone.” Don’t wait until your death is framed as “collateral damage.”

The invasion will not be televised — it will be praised. And the only thing that will remain… is what we choose to do now. If we fall silent, they will write our story in flames. If we resist with memory, with dignity, with strategy, the war may still come, but history will remember who we were before the fire. Because in this war, the first casualty won’t be a soldier. It will be the truth. And I say this not as a prophet, but as a Haitian man who refuses to die in silence. We are not the danger. We are the proof that freedom is feared more than violence.

This is not the first occupation. It is just the most shameless. And this time, you have no one to protect you. No president. No sovereignty. No army. Only your memory. And your fire. When the bombs fall, don’t ask why. Ask who allowed it. Ask who negotiated your death. Ask who stayed silent while they turned you into a threat. And then… stand. Because even if you have nothing, you still have — your rage, your truth, and your right to exist.