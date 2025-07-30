Diplomats, Bishops, Politicians, Cops, Soldiers, and Mercenaries Are All Stymied in Haiti. There is Only One Solution.

(Français)

Despite the U.S. decision, since Jun. 9, 2025, to completely suspend the issuance of visas to nationals of Haiti and also of Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen for all categories of non-immigrant and immigrant visas, with limited exceptions;

​Despite the Catholic bishops of Haiti’s Episcopal Conference writing a Jul. 23 statement saying; “As our country sinks deeper each day into generalized chaos, and the pillars of social and political life crumble one by one, we, the Catholic Bishops of Haiti, feel more than ever the urgency to address a prophetic word so that ‘law may gush forth like a spring; and justice, like a torrent that never runs dry!’ (Amos 5:24)”;

​Despite all the military and police assistance and training to Haiti from Colombia and Mexico;

​Despite the Jul. 28 announcement that the PNH will send 400 officers to Brazil for training;

​Despite the participation of 29 Haitian soldiers in a two-week military training course in Martinique, with the 33rd Marine Infantry Regiment, a land component of the French Armed Forces in the Antilles, on Jul. 21, 2025;​

Despite numerous operations conducted by the Haitian National Police (PNH), the Haitian Armed Forces (FAdH), the Multinational Security Support Mission (MMS);

​Despite the PNH attempting an operation against the Gran Grif base in Liancourt on Jul. 22 but instead being ambushed in their armored car, leaving three policemen from the UDMO Artibonite Departmental Law Enforcement Unit dead along with two of their informants;

​Despite opaque and lucrative contracts with foreign security contractors (mercenaries) without a call for tenders;

​Despite the appointment of a new head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), Carlos G. Ruiz Massieu of Mexico;

​Despite the swearing-in of 99 new auditors of the Superior Court of Accounts and Administrative Disputes on Jul. 16;

​Despite the failed visit of Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé to Washington;

​Despite the Organization of American States (OAS) issuing a “roadmap” proposal for solving Haiti’s crisis;

​Despite the demand that the Prime Minister implement the OAS roadmap;

​Despite the mission of Pierre Esperance of the RNDDH (National Human Rights Network) to the U.S. at the invitation of Human Rights Watch from Jul. 21 to 25, 2025;

​Despite all the plots of the imperialist powers to keep the country under neoliberal colonialist domination,

​Despite… despite… despite…

​The political, economic, and social crisis in Haiti will not be resolved. The popular masses must transform their indignation into mobilization. It is madness to want to solve socio-economic and political problems by military and police means; the only solution for Haiti is revolution.