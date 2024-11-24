“Subversive History” Interviews Kim Ives: Dictatorship, Neoliberalism, and U.S. Interests in Haiti in the 1980s

This is the first part of a long interview.

Kim Ives of Haiti Liberté joins us to discuss his lifetime of journalistic coverage of Haiti.

In this first segment, we cover the documentary he released in 1983 titled “Bitter Cane” which details the exploitative nature of Haiti’s economic system. Kim discusses how this system contributed to the expansion of Port-au-Prince’s notorious slums, and Haiti’s underdevelopment and subsequent reliance on western aid.

