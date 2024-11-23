TRT’s “The Newsmakers” Invites Haïti Liberté and Others to Discuss the Crisis in Haiti

Amid escalating political struggle, Haiti faces one of its most turbulent periods ever. Prime Minister Garry Conille has been ousted, adding to a series of short-lived leaders, as violence dominates much of the capital region.

With no president since 2021 and an empty parliament since 2023, Haiti is left in the hands of a Transitional Presidential Council plagued by corruption allegations. Meanwhile, over 700,000 Haitians have been displaced, with famine-like conditions emerging in some areas.

Can international assistance or local resilience bring stability to a country ravaged by police violence, armed resistance, and political corruption? Today’s Newsmaker is Haiti. Guests: Christophe Garnier, MSF Head of Mission in Haiti, Judes Jonathas, Independent Consultant, and Kim Ives, English Language Editor at Haiti Liberté Newspaper.