“The Critical Hour” Interviews Kim Ives about Gerald Perreira, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, and the Status of the U.S./Kenyan Invasion of Haiti

On July 29, 2024, hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon of Radio Sputnik’s “The Critical Hour” interviewed Haiti Liberté journalist and editor Kim Ives about an interview he and Uncaptured Media‘s Dan Cohen did with Gerald A. Perreira of Guyana’s Organization for the Victory of the People (OVP).

“The Critical Hour” interview discusses the reasons behind Perreira’s support of Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier in Haiti, the arrogance and revelations of U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thoman-Greenfield’s visit to Haiti on Jul. 22, and the tentative state of the foreign military intervention taking place in Haiti today.