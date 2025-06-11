No to Any Bogus Constitutional Referendum in Haiti

.”To walk straight towards a goal, the nation

must be guided by a coherent, ordered, concentrated state, capable of

choosing and impartially applying the measures ordered by public safety.”

Charles de Gaulle

Self-appointed officials who lie to the population about the use of suicide-bomber drones are not worthy to lead the country, nor do they have any moral and/or political authority to organize a referendum around a constitutional revision.

The popular masses must simply drive these traitors out of office.

Not only are the liars of the Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) not worthy to organize a referendum for a new constitution or general elections, the 1987 Constitution prohibits any modification of its articles by referendum. Is the 1987 Constitution unenforceable by nature, or have our leaders simply lacked determination to enforce it?

The popular masses must mobilize to overthrow the CPT without playing into the hands of the ruling classes and their international masters.

Furthermore, Dominican President Luis Abinader and three of his predecessors – Leonel Fernández, Danilo Medina, and Hipólito Mejia – who joined him for a meeting on May 14 have absolutely no right or authority whatsoever to ask the United Nations to deploy a peace-keeping force in Haiti. This is an outrageous act of political interference in Haiti’s affairs.

The autonomous Haitian armed groups operating around greater Port-au-Prince are not the first in Haiti’s history, and they might not be the last. But their role and fate in Haiti’s future must be decided only by the broader Haitian masses, from which they spring, not by foreign nations which have plundered, oppressed, and exploited our nation for decades.

Peace, political stability, and public security will only be established when the popular masses take political control of the country to:

Reform the Haitian education system to guarantee primary, secondary, technical, professional and university and free university education for all Guarantee access to all citizens to basic social services, housing, food, health, new information and communication technologies. Invest in infrastructure and create a high quality workforce. Nationalize all publicly privatized public enterprises (the cement factory, flour mill, the electric authority, the telephone systems, the national oil depots, the national steel mill, the tobacco and match companies, etc.) Undertake a real agrarian reform to truly revive national production and agricultural self-sufficiency. Form cooperatives for production of goods and services for the benefit of the nation in the fields of public transport, carpentry, shoe repair, farming, ironwork, web productions, etc.

This is the minimum program to get Haiti out from under the imperialist domination of the former colonialist and slave-owning powers. We must learn to reject and fight great Western powers’ control of our affairs. By identifying the popular masses’ class enemies, the crisis is half resolved.

No to the CPT’s new constitutional and any referendum on it!

No to Haiti‘s military occupation!

No to the renewal of the Multinational Security Support mission (MSS) in Haiti!