In this Jul. 30, 2020 segment of “By Any Means Necessary,” hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Kim Ives, editor of the English-language section of Haiti Liberté, to talk about the recent unanimous resignation of Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council and whether this latest development could signal the beginning of the end of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s political career, as discussed in a lead article this week in the Haitian weekly.