U.S. Regrets Not Reaching Political Agreement with Haiti’s Opposition

On Feb. 1, 2020, the U.S. Ambassador to Haiti, Michele Sison, along with other U.S.-allied diplomats expressed their regret at the end of talks with Haiti’s moderate opposition that no agreement had been reached.

The discussions took place at the Apostolic Nuncio in Pétion-Ville. They involved not only the U.S. Embassy, representing the Trump administration, but also the ambassadors of Brazil, Canada, the EU, France, and Germany, as well as representatives from the United Nations and Organization of American States.

The movement to unseat President Jovenel Moïse for crimes against humanity and corruption moves into its 20th month as the talks failed. The overwhelming majority of Haitians, from various backgrounds and sectors, find themselves in the “radical opposition” and call for the president to resign. They see dialogue with Jovenel Moïse and his international allies as a waste of time while the crisis deepens.

But the U.S.-led group of diplomats calling themselves the “Core Group” said they support “any constructive initiative of dialogue offering a real perspective of resolution of the political and institutional crisis.”