TRT World Now Interviews Haiti Liberté about Shots Fired at Spirit Airlines and Instability of Provisional Government

The United States’ FAA has banned all civilian flights from the country to Haiti for a period of 30 days, a day after gunfire hit a Spirit Airlines passenger jet as it was about to land at the Port-au-Prince airport.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Garry Conille has been ousted by the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) and replace by Didier Alix Fils-Aimé, a symptom of Haiti’s deepening political turbulence.

Investigative journalist and editor Kim Ives of the newsweekly Haiti Liberté offers his analysis.