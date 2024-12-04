PNH Issues Arrest Warrants Against Three Haitian Expats for their Political Views

As we go to press on Dec. 3, the Haitian National Police (PNH) issued arrest warrants for three Haitians living in the U.S. and Canada for “criminal association” (associations de malfaiteurs), a classic tactic of political persecution used by dictatorships in Haiti for decades.

The three Haitians targeted are Ralph Laurent (Max Louissaint), a popular YouTuber whose channel “Tele Live Tanbou Verite a” (Truth Drum Live Television) has over 21,000 subscribers; Kervens Louissaint, who is a popular broadcaster of livestreams on X, Instagram, and TikTok; and Beatha Prospère, another social media broadcaster on TikTok and Instagram.

The crime of these three citizen journalists? Political support and sympathy for the national liberation struggle being led by Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier at the head of an alliance of neighborhood armed groups called “Viv Ansanm” (Live Together).

The U.S. State Department, their puppet Haitian government, the PNH, and the mainstream media characterize the Viv Ansanm simply as “gangs” to be eradicated. The Haitian government has stepped up its offensive against the armed insurgency, which calls for revolutionary change in Haiti while also petitioning for dialogue with the U.S.-appointed Haitian politicians nominally running the country.

In the past two months, three citizen journalists have participated in numerous TikTok livestreams hosted by Cherizier or Christ-Roy “Krisla” Chéry, another Viv Ansanm leader, during which they took positions defending popular uprising that Viv Ansanm has been leading. In the past week, TikTok has effectively shut down all the Viv Ansanm-related channels.

As for Laurent, Louissaint, and Prospère, a PNH video on its Facebook site claimed that “Interpol is looking for them” and called on Haitians to “be on the lookout for them.”

The warrants also charge the three with “inciting violence” and being “armed and dangerous.”

The charges are so patently absurd that several people contacted Haïti Liberté asking if the warrants were fake. Unfortunately, they are not.

Kervens Louissaint, for one, put out a long statement in French. It is applicable to all three victims of political persecution, intimidation, and threats.