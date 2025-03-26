Haiti’s Popular Resistance is Growing in Strength Little by Little

(Français)

Haiti’s ruling classes and Western imperialist powers have reinforced the local repressive forces of the Haitian National Police (PNH) and Armed Forces of Haiti (FAdH) with the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti (MMS) since June. But the resistance of the popular masses is also growing stronger.

​In Léogâne on Thu., Mar. 13, 2025, demonstrators took to the streets to vigorously protest the insecurity in the greater metropolitan area and certain regions of the Artibonite department. Many believe that the de facto Haitian government is both passively and actively contributing to insecurity because it seeks to have the Haitian people capitulate and request a direct U.S. military occupation of Haiti.

​On Wed., Mar. 19, 2025, demonstrators in Canapé-Vert, many brandishing machetes and a few others Russian flags, also protested against the capital’s insecurity and demanded the resignation of the nine-member Transitional Presidential Council (TPC) and Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé’s government, all agents of Western powers.

​The reaction of several PNH units to the demonstrators was violent and repressive. One of the demonstration’s organizers, Elibert Idovic, 35, was shot in the abdomen and taken to the nearby Canapé-Vert hospital. There, doctors were unable to provide him care, so he was then transferred to a Doctors Without Borders hospital, where he died from his injury. Idovic was among five people wounded by PNH bullets at the protest.

​The demonstrators in Canapé Vert attacked several journalists covering the demonstration, including Lyonelson Peter Biamby of Fernando Live, the YouTube channel of Haitian pundit and analyst Fernando Estimé. He was saved by the police.

​As struggle and desperation increase, many innocent people have been killed. The PNH has been seen, filmed, and accused by witnesses of killing many civilians without any cause, while other citizens have died in the battles between the PNH and MSS troops against the armed groups, as well as on the barricades in places like Canapé Vert and Arcahaie. The Haitian bourgeoisie, government, and PNH have weaponized many vigilante thugs manning barricades by giving them money, weapons, ammunition, and body armor. They are reported to have arbitrarily executed many guiltless people.

​Confusion and division are also evident in the de facto government. On Thu., Mar. 20, 2025, the TPC’s current president, Fritz Alphonse Jean, held a strategic planning meetingwith PNH Chief Rameau Normil at PNH Headquarters by the Port-au-Prince airport. Also attending were the FAdH’s Acting Lieutenant General Derby Guerrier, and MSS Commander Godfrey Otunge. However, neither Prime Minister Fils-Aimé, who officially presides over the National Police High Council (CSPN), nor his ally Mario Andrésol, Secretary of State for Public Security, attended the meeting. The feud between Fils-Aimé and Normil appears to continue.

​We encourage all protests by the popular masses against the de facto TPC and Fils-Aimé government, against the bourgeoisie’s domination of Haiti’s politics and economics, against the neocolonial plundering of Haiti’s labor power and mineral resources, and against public officials’ active and passive corruption.

​

As the popular masses’ political and ideological consciousness develops, based on Marxist and Leninist dialectics, they will eventually identify and actively fight against their class enemies in the private business sector, public and private officials of the opportunist petty bourgeoisie, the reactionaries, the religious sectors, the vacillating middle classes, the traditional political class’ corrupt politicians, “civil society” groups, the media that serves foreign embassies, and the bourgeoisie’s armed forces.

​We must work to build an anti-imperialist, conscious, disciplined, autonomous political organization, a true tool of struggle to build a new socialist society. The U.S. government aims to channel and contain the anger of the Haitian masses through physical repression as well as ideological and informational control.

​U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with the new TPC president Fritz Alphonse Jean and other Caribbean leaders on Wed., Mar. 26, in Jamaica to discuss Haiti’s security situation and migration.

​The issue of returning the gold reserves which U.S. Marines stole from the National Bank of Haiti (BNH) in December 1914 will surely not be raised. The $500,000 in gold bars taken is worth some $16 million today. Nor will there be discussion of repayment of the “independence” debt – really a ransom – that Haiti began paying to France 200 years ago, in 1825. That restitution would come to about $115 billion by some calculations.

​U.S. imperialism is having its own problems. The struggle in Washington between the globalists and Trump “nationalists” has caused hiccups, like the dismantling of USAID, which also complicates implementation in Haiti of the Global Fragility Act of 2019.

​Nonetheless, the U.S. ruling class will eventually unite, as they are doing for Israel, around their shared goal: to destroy the resistance and resilience of a people who were the first to abolish slavery and to help liberate other South American peoples from the Western colonial powers’ slave system of in the 19th century.

​As the struggle for power grows in the capital, the solidarity of the popular masses of other geographical departments around Haiti is also necessary and must be coordinated.

​Once again, the popular masses and their vanguards must organize themselves, band together, and actively fight against capitalist exploitation in Haiti for the advent of a socialist society. That is the only way out of this mess. There is no third way.

No to the military occupation of Haiti.

No to the renewal of the mandate of the Multinational Security Support force in Haiti.

Progressive Haitians, let us unite for Haiti’s national liberation struggle.

Liberty or Death! Homeland or Death!