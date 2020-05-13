Haiti Receives Another Shipment of Medical Supplies to Fight Covid-19

Haiti has received the second batch of medical supplies to fight the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which already has 209 positive cases and 16 deaths in the country as of May 12.

Public Health Minister Marie Greta Roy Clement said the shipment included 75,000 protective suits for doctors, nurses, and ambulance staff, along with 500 full beds and 150,000 masks.

In the past week, coronavirus cases doubled in Haiti, which has already recorded the death of the first child due to the pandemic.

On Thu., May 7, President Jovenel Moïse and other members of the government received the first shipment of medical equipment from China, from which Haiti had requested US$19 million worth of medical supplies.

In April, Patrick Dely, a graduate of Cuba’s Latin American Medical School and director of Epidemiology, Laboratories and Research (DELR), warned that if health guidelines are not followed, 86% of Haiti’s 11 million inhabitants could be infected by the coronavirus and about 20,000 could die.