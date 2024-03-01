RT Interviews Kim Ives about the Violence in Haiti in Response to PM Ariel Henry’s Trip to Kenya

Several police officers and two civilians have been killed amid escalating violence in the Caribbean island nation of Haiti.

Calling for revolution and a change of system, armed groups are trying to topple the de facto prime minister Ariel Henry’s government and seize control of the country.

They want to prevent him from returning from Nairobi, where he has signed an agreement for the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan police. Many Kenyans and Haitians say the new agreement is a violation of a Kenyan High Court order blocking the deployment as unconstitutional.

We discuss the situation in Haiti with a journalist and editor at Haïti Liberté newsweekly, Kim Ives.