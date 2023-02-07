Redacted’s Dan Cohen and Clayton Morris Discuss the Looming Military Invasion of Haiti

In his introduction to this segment, anchor Clayton Morris says: “For months, we here at Redacted have been warning that a U.S. invasion of Haiti is coming – that it’s a matter of when, not if. Well, over the weekend that invasion appears to be inching closer. Canada, which has been coordinating its moves with the Biden administration, deployed military aircraft over Haiti. It released a statement saying this is to ‘disrupt the activities of gangs.'”

Redacted correspondent Dan Cohen lays out the logic and dynamics of the U.S./Canadian push to invade Haiti and interviews the number one target, Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier, the leader of the “Revolutionary Forces of the G9 Family and Allies” (FRG9).

