Radio Sputnik’s “The Critical Hour” Interviews Journalist Kim Ives on Gangs, the Bwa Kale Movement, and the Looming U.S. Intervention into Haiti

On their Jun. 8, 2023 podcast, Garland Nixon and Dr. Wilmer Leon of Radio Sputnik’s “The Critical Hour” interviewed Haïti Liberté journalist Kim Ives about a the looming U.S. military intervention of Haiti. Washington aims to snuff out the vigilante justice movement known as the Bwa Kale (peeled wood), as well as the Revolutionary Forces of the G9 Family and Allies. At a meeting of politicians in Jamaica from Jun. 11-13, the U.S. hopes to create a political “consensus” that will justify U.S. and Canadian intervention, for which some CARICOM nations may provide the fig-leaf.