Proposed Kenyan-Led Invasion of Haiti a “Recipe for Disaster,” Says Journalist Kim Ives

The UN Security Council meets today to vote on whether to approve a non-UN force’s military intervention into Haiti in the coming weeks.

Journalist Kim Ives spoke to Turkish television’s TRT World on Sep. 30, 2023 to give Haïti Liberté’s analysis of the looming invasion by the Multinational Security Support mission (MSS) that primarily the U.S. and Canada are proposing. The force would be headed by Kenya.

Calling Kenya Washington’s “poodle,” Ives argues that the real U.S. goal is not to “tackle gang violence” as it claims but to “stop a revolution” against its puppet, de facto Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry.

Ives calls the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan police officers “a real recipe for disaster,” much like the two past UN interventions in Haiti in 1994 and 2004.