Haitian Farmer Mobilization to Irrigate Fields Triggers Dominican Government Shut Down of Border, Further Stoking Foreign Intervention Danger

On Sep. 15, Dr. Wilmer Leon of Radio Sputnik’s “The Critical Hour” interviewed Haïti Liberté journalist Kim Ives about the uprising of farmers in Haiti’s Northeast Department to defend and finish an irrigation canal they are building from the Massacre River, which forms the northeastern border with the neighboring Dominican Republic.

Dominican President Luis Abinader is demanding Haitians stop building the canal to irrigate their fields, although the DR has done the same.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council postponed its Sep. 15 discussion and vote on sending foreign troops to Haiti, since the U.S. – the proposal’s prime proponent – fears a veto from Russia or China.