Guyanese Revolutionary Gerald Perreira Offers his Analysis of Haiti and the World

Gerald A. Perreira is a leader in Guyana of the Organization for the Victory of the People (OVP), “a revolutionary democratic movement that believes the people have the power to transform society.”

Involved in the struggle for socialism since the age of 16, he provides an important overview of the state of world revolution today during an almost 90-minute livestream interview with Uncaptured Media‘s Dan Cohen and Haiti Liberté‘s Kim Ives.

Haiti Liberté recently published an article he wrote entitled “Fighting for Ayiti’s Second Liberation,” in which he explained his support for the uprising being led today in Haiti by Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier of the Revolutionary Forces of the G9 Family & Allies, which is now part of a larger alliance of armed neighborhood groups called the Viv Ansanm (Live Together).

Having lived for years in Libya, a close collaborator of Kwame Ture (Stokely Carmichael), a student and partisan of revolutionary movements throughout the Caribbean, Africa, and North America (in particular, the Black Panthers), Gerald Perreira takes the viewer on a tour d’horizon of theory, history, and the world today.