Kim Ives, filmmaker, journalist, and English-language editor at Haiti Liberté, joins Dr. Wilmer Leon on The Critical Hour podcast of Apr. 6, 2023 to discuss the prospect of Washington’s Global Fragility Act being deployed in Haiti. The discussion is based around a Mar. 29 article in Haïti Liberté entitled The “American Plan” 2.0: The Global Fragility Act Rolls Out.