CGTN America’s program “The Heat”: Haiti Crisis

Political instability, food insecurity and cholera, multiple crises that continue to slam the small Caribbean nation of Haiti.

From any angle, it is clear the situation in Haiti is dire. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has multiple times called for international intervention and deployment of an armed force on the ground.

In 2022 alone, there were more than 2,000 murders amid wide-spread gang violence. Nearly half of Haiti’s population, 4.7 million people, are suffering from food shortage. And, a recent cholera outbreak has swept across the nation as clean water and other basic necessities become scarce.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has asked for security assistance and believes the international community will help.

Joining the discussion: Albert DeCady is the Former Executive Director of the United Front of the Haitian Diaspora. Stephen Baranyi is a Professor of International Development and Global Studies at the University of Ottawa. Kim Ives is an editor with Haiti Liberté newspaper. Monique Clesca is a journalist and author.

