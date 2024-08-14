BNC-CPT Saga: Haitian Prime Minister Conille Sacks Pierre-Louis and His Board

Two weeks after alleging that three CPT members tried to bribe him, the chairman of Haiti’s National Bank of Credit and his board of directors are fired

Raoul Pascal Pierre-Louis, president of Haiti’s National Bank of Credit (BNC), was dismissed from his position by Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille. The Prime Minister’s Office officially informed Pierre-Louis of the transition government’s decision to let him go in a letter dated Aug. 8.

The firing of the BNC chairman occurred two weeks after he claimed to be the subject of a 100 million gourde (approximately USD $758,000) extortion attempt by presidential councilors Louis Gérald Gilles, Smith Augustin, and Emmanuel Vertilaire.

Conille did not apparently wait for the conclusion of an investigation into the matter led by the Anti-Corruption Unit (ULCC) before terminating Pierre-Louis. The BNC chairman was heard by ULCC investigators on Aug. 5, three days later before his dismissal. However, the government has not specified if this firing was motivated by what was revealed during Pierre-Louis’ hearing or other substantiated information about the allegations.

“It has been decided to terminate your duties as chairman of the Board of Directors of the BNC,” states the letter signed by the prime minister, head of the transition government.

Pierre-Louis, now a former senior government official, has not yet been replaced. However, everything indicates that a new interim board may be installed as soon as Tue. Aug. 13 in accordance with what was asked of Haiti’s central bank, the Bank of the Republic of Haiti (BRH). The government has instructed the BRH governing body to take the necessary measures to fill the void at the BNC while waiting for a new board to be appointed and installed.

“I hereby inform you that by decision of the government, the regulator of the financial system, which is the Bank of the Republic of Haiti (BRH), has been asked to set up a management committee at the National Bank of Credit (BNC), pending the appointment and installation of a new Board of Directors,” reads the first paragraph of Conille’s letter.

Woe to the man who caused the scandal

Haitians are in the dark about the bribery allegations against the three Transitional Presidential Council (CPT) members. Has this really happened, or is it a baseless allegation (as the accused say) attempting to tarnish their image? For the moment, it is completely unclear.

What is certain is that two of the three accused presidential councilors have demanded that evidence of their involvement in this affair be produced. To date, no evidence has been brought to light. But the suspicion of corruption remains, and the first to lose his job is the whistle blower.

It is as if to say: woe to the man who caused the scandal. Pierre-Louis seems to be paying a high price. However, he is not the only one in this saga. Several political groups, including those with representatives on the CPT, are demanding precautionary measures against Gilles, Augustin, and Vertilaire.

In a letter addressed to the CPT’s president, Edgar Leblanc Fils, the Monitoring Office (BSA) of the Agreement of Aug. 30, 2021, also known as the Montana Accord, and the Collective of Political Parties of January 30 have taken the lead and asked Leblanc to act in this direction.

“This measure will allow justice to serenely follow its course, restore the confidence of the Haitian people in the presidency, symbolized today by the Presidential Transitional Council, and guarantee the success of the transition,” they wrote.

These two political groups also demand that the competent authorities conduct an internal investigation to prevent other acts of corruption within the council and the transitional government. They demand actions aimed at fighting impunity by cracking down on the perpetrators and co-perpetrators of corruption in the public administration.

The saga involving the now former BNC president and the three CPT members is likely to drag on. It won’t end just with Pierre-Louis’ dismissal, some said. For starters, the scandal became public on Jul. 24, when the BNC chairman informed Prime Minister Conille that the three councilors demanded money from him as a bribe to keep him in his position. Since then, Pierre-Louis has been summoned by some of the accused parties, but he has not responded to any, despite threats of legal action against him.

The original version of this article was published by The Haitian Times